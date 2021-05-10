Truist Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $125.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

POST has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.09. 258,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,846. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,868.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.