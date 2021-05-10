Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

NYSE FIS opened at $151.59 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -842.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

