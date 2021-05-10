Truist Securiti Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

