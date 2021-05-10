Truist Securiti Weighs in on Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.