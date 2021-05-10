Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.08 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87.

