Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $112.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

