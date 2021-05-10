Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $238,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $147.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.19.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.