Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,838,000 after purchasing an additional 547,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

