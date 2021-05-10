Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 45 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $701.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.68. RH has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

