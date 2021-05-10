Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $127.77 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.