Tudor Pickering Boosts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPL. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.35.

Shares of IPL opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$10.33 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

