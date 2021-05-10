Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$12.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.01.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$9.57 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of C$19.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

