TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

TSP stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

