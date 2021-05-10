Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

TPC opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540,434 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 591,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

