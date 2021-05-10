Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 577,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

