U Network (UUU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.05 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. U Network has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $8.05 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

