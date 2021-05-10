UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,695.57 ($100.54) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,365.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,561.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.