UBS Group Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

