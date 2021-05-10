Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $151.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.41.

RARE stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,406,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

