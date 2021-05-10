Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $151.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.41.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

