UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $98.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $56,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,897 in the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

