UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.99 ($11.75).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.