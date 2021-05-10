Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $21.19 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $21.19 or 0.00038003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00315062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029847 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

