UniMex Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $795,118.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00004867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $795,118.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00775950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00065603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00245799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.05 or 0.01195519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.35 or 0.00727965 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

