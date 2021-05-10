Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.79 and a 200-day moving average of €29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.50. Uniper has a 52 week low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.