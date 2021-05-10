United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Airlines by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2,504.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

