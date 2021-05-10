United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $2,161,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 150.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $217.38. 12,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

