United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Argus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $347.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.42 and its 200-day moving average is $265.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $348.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $187,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $59,572,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

