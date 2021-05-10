United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $267.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.07.

NYSE:URI opened at $347.33 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.42 and its 200-day moving average is $265.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

