Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of UNVR opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

