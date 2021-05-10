Univest Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $863.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,015 shares of company stock worth $180,000. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

