Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Urban One has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

