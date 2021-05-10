UREEQA (URQA) Hits One Day Volume of $511,349.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $511,349.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00068140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $282.63 or 0.00499235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00243980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.85 or 0.01232692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00746987 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

