US Bancorp DE Has $4.55 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,935,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

EMN stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

