US Bancorp DE Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,419,000.

SCHX opened at $102.09 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

