US Bancorp DE Sells 6,859 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 150,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.82 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

