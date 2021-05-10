US Bancorp DE Sells 715 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.