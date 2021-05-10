US Bancorp DE Sells 9,447 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of LNC opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $69.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

