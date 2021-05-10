US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of USFD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. 67,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

