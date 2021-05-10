Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.87.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.