Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5,475.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.84% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,232,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.