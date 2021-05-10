Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $271.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

