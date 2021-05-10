Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000.

VCIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

