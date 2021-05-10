Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $193.04 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $102.56 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.59.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

