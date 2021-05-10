Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $654,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,407,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $168.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.