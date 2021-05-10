Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,268. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

