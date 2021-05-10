Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CoStar Group by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in CoStar Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 290,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $842.40. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,920. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $865.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.03. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.