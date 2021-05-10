Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 484 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.86. 11,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,446. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $189.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

