Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 418,000 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 418,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,598,000. eBay accounts for 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eBay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,169. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

