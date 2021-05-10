Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $129.58 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,159 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 6.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $129,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 36,987.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,989,083.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

NASDAQ Z traded down $5.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.01. 23,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,449. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.